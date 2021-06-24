Cancel
NFL

NFL to allow teams to use second helmet starting with 2022 season

By Daryl Ruiter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The NFL will allow teams to use a second – or alternate color – helmet with uniforms beginning with the 2022 season. The league sent a memo to its clubs Thursday informing them of the decision. Unfortunately, this move will not affect the Browns...

