Watch live as Strawberry Supermoon shines over Istanbul

Flash flooding battered parts of London on Monday, causing delays and cancellations on the Underground network after it was calculated that a month’s worth of rain fell in parts of the capital in a single day. Kew, in southwest London, experienced 47.8mm of rain, most of it in just one hour. The area’s average monthly rainfall in July is 44.5mm. It makes Monday the wettest day in Kew since 6 July 1983 and the third wettest day on record, according to analysis by the BBC.While eight TfL lines were affected last night, this number had reduced to four by Tuesday with suspensions and delays said to be impacting the Circle, Hammersmith and City, District and Overground lines. Elsewhere, there were reports of floods in Preston, northern England, and Dorset in the southwest of the country. Flash floods in London after torrential rain batters capitalLondon roads underwater after torrential rain causes flooding