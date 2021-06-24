Cancel
Astronomy

Watch live as Strawberry Supermoon shines over Istanbul

By Louis Leeson
The Independent
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA supermoon will rise over the Earth tonight – for the last time this year. Watch it live as it passes over the city of Istanbul. The Moon will appear bigger and brighter than normal because it is unusually close. At just 228,000 miles away, it is making the last of a series of relatively close passes. It will be the last time for anyone on Earth to see such an event for almost exactly a year. The next will appear on 14 June, 2022.

