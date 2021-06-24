Cancel
Cancer

Dr. Schram on the Results of the Phase 1/2 eNRGy Trial in NRG1+ Solid Tumors

By Alison Schram, MD
onclive.com
 18 days ago

Alison Schram, MD, discusses the results of the phase 1/2 eNRGy trial, which were presented during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, in NRG1 fusion–positive solid tumors. Alison Schram, MD, medical oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses the results of the phase 1/2 eNRGy trial (NCT02912949), which were presented during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, in NRG1 fusion–positive solid tumors.

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Md#Cholangiocarcinoma#Pr
