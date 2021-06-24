Hip Hop Spot: Snoop Dogg Reveals What Pete Davidson Is Like Smoking Weed + Kodak Black On Kobe Bryant Controversy

Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross test their acting skills in the new horror comedy The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2. Veterans Mike Epps and Katt Williams exchange funnies as Mike’s character Carl faces off with the neighbor from hell. Carl has only ever wanted the best for his family, but after surviving the events that led to his (not-so-)bestselling book, he’s moving everyone to his childhood home, where he’ll contend not only with his wife Lorene and kids Allie and Carl Jr.—but everyone who drives him crazy. Comedian Lil Duval, and heartthrob Tyrin Turner star in this summer hit and an entire neighborhood of characters who seem to attract strange activity after dark. Get ready to bust out in laughter with a load of unexpected raw talent and the urban comedy that we love.