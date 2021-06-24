Cancel
Canada finds more than 750 unidentified bodies in former Indigenous school – 24/06/2021 – World

By ksuadmin
Sentinel
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn indigenous group in Canada announced Thursday (24) the discovery of anonymous graves of 751 people in a former Catholic boarding school in the province of Saskatchewan. Less than a month ago, the remains of 215 Indigenous children were found in British Columbia and reignited debates over race and the role of the Catholic Church in what has been called “cultural genocide” .

Pope Francis
Justin Trudeau
Canada#Catholic School#Indigenous Peoples#Boarding School#The Catholic Church#Cowessess#First Nations#Marieval School#Canadian#Christian
Place
Americas
Related
AmericasShropshire Star

Bodies found at another Canadian school that housed Indigenous children

It follows reports of similar massive findings at two other church-run schools. A Canadian Indigenous group says 182 sets of human remains have been found in unmarked graves at a site near a former residential school that housed children taken from their families. The latest discovery of graves near Cranbrook,...
SocietyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Canada confronts shame of church-run Indigenous schools

OTTAWA – At times it was the Royal Canadian Mounted Police who came for them. Other times, it was a school van. However it happened, for generations, Indigenous families in Canada had no choice but to send their children to church-run residential schools established by the government to erode their culture and languages, and to assimilate them.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Canada's reckoning after the discovery of mass graves at former schools

(CNN) — In the words of Chief Bobby Cameron, it is time to listen to the "whispers" of past children. The leader of Canada's Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations evoked a singular image when he spoke with me last week: Indigenous children hauntingly pleading from their graves for Canada to atone for atrocities committed against them.
Religionredlakenationnews.com

Pope to meet with Canada Indigenous

ROME — Pope Francis has agreed to meet in December with Indigenous survivors of Canada's notorious residential schools amid calls for a papal apology for the Catholic Church's role in the abuse and deaths of thousands of Indigenous children. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said Francis had invited the...
AmericasThe Independent

Discovery of indigenous bodies prompts calls to cancel Canada Day

After the discovery of hundreds of bodies in unmarked graves at former schools for Indigenous children, communities across Canada are canceling or altering plans to celebrate a patriotic holiday Thursday, increasing the pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call off national celebrations. For decades, families were forced to send...
Americaswortfm.org

Uncovering Indigenous History in Canada

During the past two weeks, nearly 1,000 sets of human remains have been found in unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools in Canada. Throughout the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, Indigenous children were taken away from their families and placed in these schools—and now, with public outcry and calls to cancel Canada Day, historians and activists are making renewed demands for accountability and reparations.
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Recognizes The National Historic Significance Of The Former Shingwauk Residential School

TAKING CARE: We recognize this comes at a difficult time for many and that our efforts to honour victims and families may act as an unwelcome reminder to those who have suffered hardships through generations of government policies that were harmful to Indigenous peoples. A National Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support to former residential school students. You can access emotional crisis referral services.
Sentinel

Haiti: between political anarchy and social chaos – 12/07/2021 – Latinoamérica21

The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse took place in “a political context marked by anarchy and a society in chaos”, as defined by Haitian political scientist Joseph Harold Pierre. A country where criminal gangs have more power than the police and where the power vacuum, with the death of the president, ends up taking over what little remained of the oldest state in Latin America.
AmericasMinneapolis Star Tribune

Canada PM: 'Heart breaks' with more Indigenous graves found

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his "heart breaks" after the discovery of more unmarked graves on the grounds of an Indigenous residential school in the southern Gulf Islands off the British Columbia coast. The Penelakut Tribe says more than 160 undocumented and unmarked graves have...
AgricultureThe Guardian

Canada is a warning: more and more of the world will soon be too hot for humans

The climate crisis means that summer is a time of increasingly dangerous heat. This week in the Pacific north-west, temperature records are not just being broken, they are being obliterated. Temperatures reached a shocking 47.9C in British Columbia, Canada. Amid temperatures more typically found in the Sahara desert, dozens have died of heat stress, with “roads buckling and power cables melting”.

