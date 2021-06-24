Canada finds more than 750 unidentified bodies in former Indigenous school – 24/06/2021 – World
An indigenous group in Canada announced Thursday (24) the discovery of anonymous graves of 751 people in a former Catholic boarding school in the province of Saskatchewan. Less than a month ago, the remains of 215 Indigenous children were found in British Columbia and reignited debates over race and the role of the Catholic Church in what has been called “cultural genocide” .ksusentinel.com
