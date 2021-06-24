Cindy McCain's New Role In The Biden Administration Has The Internet Talking

Steve Bannon believes there is "absolutely no doubt" that former President Donald Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. Trump has consistently teased the possibility of a 2024 presidential run but has not formally confirmed his plans. Some Republicans strongly oppose the former president seeking elected office in the future, while others remain supportive of Trump but fear he could hurt the GOP in down-ballot races in more moderate districts. Meanwhile, most Republican voters appear supportive of him seeking the White House again.