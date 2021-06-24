Cancel
Presidential Election

Cindy McCain's New Role In The Biden Administration Has The Internet Talking

In an already unpredictable time, President Joe Biden revealed an unexpected nominee to be the ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. The White House revealed that Biden selected Cindy McCain, the widow of GOP Senator John McCain, for this important position (via The White House). McCain notably broke away from the Republican party and endorsed Biden for president in September 2020 (via New York Post).

