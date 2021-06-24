Cancel
Wayne County, OH

Grandstand entertainment roars back into the Wayne County Fair

Daily Record
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOOSTER From hit country band Parmalee to the demolition derby, grandstand entertainment is back at the Wayne County Fair this year. Tickets go on sale online and at the fair office on Saturday at 8 a.m. for all six shows lined up for each night of the fair that runs from Sept. 11 to 16. To purchase online, visit waynecountyfairohio.com/grandstand-entertainment. The fair office is located under the grandstand at the Wayne County Fairgrounds at 199 Vanover St. in Wooster.

