Fireworks, Fourth of July festivities return to Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although some Independence Day events remain canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are is still plenty to do in Washtenaw County. The annual Kapnick Firecracker 5K will take place on July 4 at 9 a.m. The racing event includes several different length races, as well as a children’s race. The race will be held this year at the Briarwood Mall to encourage social distancing and will include a new 7.5K category in honor of Kapnick’s 75th anniversary. For more information or to register, visit the race’s website.