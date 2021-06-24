Cancel
Music

Gary LeVox shares the epic music video for “We Got Fight,” from the movie ‘The Ice Road’

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netflix film The Ice Road premieres on Friday, and the end credits will feature Gary LeVox’s latest release, an epic, inspirational anthem called “We Got Fight.”. Ahead of the movie’s debut, Gary has shared the music video for its song. Full of clips from the film as well as shots of the singer performing from a smokey, dazzling stage, the “We Got Fight” video conjures up the same action-packed excitement and drama as the film does.

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

