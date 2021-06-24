Dr. Tawbi on the Safety Profile of Relatlimab Plus Nivolumab in Advanced Melanoma
Hussein A. Tawbi, MD, PhD, discusses the safety profile of relatlimab plus nivolumab in advanced melanoma. Hussein A. Tawbi, MD, PhD, deputy chair, professor, director of melanoma clinical research and early drug development, director of personalized cancer therapy, Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the safety profile of relatlimab plus nivolumab (Opdivo) in advanced melanoma.www.onclive.com
Comments / 0