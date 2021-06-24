Northwest Arts Review: 24 June, 2021
We’re all about music on this week’s Northwest Arts Review. The Spokane Symphony’s Mateusz Wolski drops by to share insights learned during the pandemic year, Andrea Olsen fills us in on the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre’s upcoming in-person events, and we’ll meet Bozeman Symphony Orchestra composer-in-residence Scott Lee. We’ve also got music from our studio, one of the student performances recently recorded, and Classical era sounds from the Spokane Symphony’s online spring series, beginning with this Mozart.www.spokanepublicradio.org
