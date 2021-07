An interesting wrinkle first appeared in Jaguars minicamp, and judging by the dedication of Jacksonville's participants, it could become a staple of the team's offense. Rookie running back Travis Etienne spent all three days of the May minicamp taking his reps at receiver instead of his usual backfield alignment. On the surface, the approach was initially peculiar -- why introduce a rookie runner to his first NFL reps at a completely new position? -- but new coach Urban Meyer boiled it down to a simple explanation: Either Etienne was going to improve as a pass-catching back, or he was just starting to become a hybrid type who could be a weapon on all downs.