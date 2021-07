The Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter on Bear Creek Road in Lavonia is currently at capacity with lots of beautiful kittens and wonderful dogs looking for new homes. “The shelter has been overrun with kittens, cats, dogs, and puppies in recent weeks. Our shelter only has 12 kennel runs. I actually took several dogs home and boarded them at my house because we just didn’t have any more room. Thankfully we were able to transfer some dogs to a rescue group. We were at the shelter until midnight Wednesday working with a no-kill rescue who was able to take 25 dogs and puppies,” said Shelter Director Tammie Jourdenais.