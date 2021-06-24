Travis Scott Helped Design Dior’s Spring 2022 Menswear Collection

Obasi Jackson, the brother of the late Pop Smoke, took a moment to express his and his family’s gratitude to Travis Scott and. for their collaborative tribute T-shirt. “As a whole, well me personally, I definitely appreciate the love that [Travis Scott] is trying to, you know, create around Pop. And definitely with his music coming out, his new album on the rise, I definitely appreciate that, love that he’s trying to push forward in this time,” he said in an interview, adding that his family does wish they were more involved in these kinds of things. “I think the only thing is like, we want to be a little more included on it, but we definitely love what was going on. We definitely would love to meet these people that are showing love for him,” he said.