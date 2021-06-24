Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama South Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 252 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Warrington, Lillian, Myrtle Grove, Perdido Beach, Elberta, Seminole, Perdido Heights, Paradise Beach, Beulah, Josephine, Perdido Bay, Millview, Elsanor, Ramsey Beach, Miflin, Pleasant Grove, Bellview, Avondale and Beach Haven.