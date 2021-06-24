Cancel
Celebrities

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari praised by her fans for 'lioness' reference

By James Brinsford
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago

Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has been praised for the role he has played in supporting the pop singer amid her conservatorship court case.

The 39-year-old pop princess appeared remotely at Los Angeles' Court on Wednesday and it was the first time she has been heard in open court during the 13 years of her conservatorship.

The responsibility for her finances, and other areas of her life, lie with her father, Jamie Spears, after her mental health breakdown in 2007 under the legal arrangement.

Britney spoke directly to Superior Judge Brenda Penny about her life under the restrictions of the conservatorship and made several bombshell claims - that included that she's unable to get married and have more children as she's been put on contraception by her 'team.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zf1gu_0aeNvXd000
Sam Asghari has been praised for supporting Britney Spears (Image: samasghari/Instagram)

Before her virtual appearance in the court, her boyfriend Sam, 27, wore a white t-shirt with "Free Britney" emblazoned across the front.

The 27-year-old personal trainer, who has been dating the singer since 2016, has embraced the movement which has been vocal in their support of Britney being freed of her conservatorship and often making #FreeBritney trend on social media across the globe.

After her 20 minute appearance via video link to the court, Sam posted a photo of a lioness on his Instagram Story as he shared his thoughts on her performance.

This post was met with praise from Britney's fans, who complimented Sam on how he has helped the singer since they began dating.

After posting a pic of himself on Instagram, Sam was inundated with messages from her fans.

One wrote: "Your lioness did amazing today #freebritney"

Another added their thanks: "Thank you for supporting Brit"

A third replied to him: "Thank you, Sam. You're all she ever wanted and needed."

A fourth summed up the general feeling among Britney fans: "So much to smile about today, as heartbreaking as that was! Thanks for your support Sam! Keep our girl smiling."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OtE4E_0aeNvXd000
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating since 2016 (Image: Getty Images)

In the court hearing, Britney claimed that her 'team' allegedly did not want her to get pregnant with another child. She has also alleged that she has been banned from marrying in the future.

Britney said: "I want to be able to get married and have a baby.

"I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children."

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

