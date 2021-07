USA Hockey announced their roster for the upcoming 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which will be held August 2-7 in the Czech Republic. The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is a U-18 tournament—players born in 2004 or earlier—held every summer that is sort of the unofficial kick-off for the following year’s NHL Draft. The US chooses to send their best non-NTDP players—the NTDP gets ample opportunity at international play during the season-- to the event, selected from the Select 17 Player Development camp. That usually puts the United States at a disadvantage for the tournament, sending what is closer to their B-team while other countries are sending their best, but it is a tremendous opportunity for those US players to put themselves on the radar for the upcoming draft, and showcase the incredible depth in the US system.