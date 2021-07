Miami Natives (both Columbus High Alumni) Will Represent the U.S. in the Tokyo Summer Olympics on the USA Baseball Team. Eddy Alvarez ’08 and Jon Jay ’03 will be representing the United States in Tokyo at the Summer Olympics this year on the USA Baseball Team. Eddy will be the 11th American to participate in both the Winter and Summer Olympics. In 2014, he won a silver medal in speed skating at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Jon became a MLB World Series Champion in 2011 as a starting center fielder for the St. Louis Cardinals.