Mexico’s central bank delivers own ‘hawkish surprise’ with rate hike

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 19 days ago

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Bank of Mexico’s board decided by a majority on Thursday to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, saying it was necessary to avoid adverse effects on inflation expectations and citing price formation in the United States. Three of the bank’s...

kelofm.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Rate#Mexico#Gross Domestic Product#Reuters#The Bank Of Mexico#The U S Federal Reserve#Bnp Paribas#Mexican
