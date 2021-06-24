Cancel
Juno Temple Joins Making of 'Godfather' Series 'The Offer' at Paramount Plus

By Joe Otterson
seattlepi.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuno Temple has signed on to star in “The Offer,” the Paramount Plus series that will explore the behind-the-scenes drama during the making of “The Godfather.”. “The Offer” is based on the experience of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller), about the behind-the-scenes events of the original 1972 film. Along with Teller, the series will star Matthew Goode as producer Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola.

