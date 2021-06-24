Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Underground Railroad’ Cast Talks Bringing Devastating Story Of A Runaway Slave To Life – Deadline Virtual Screening Series

By Pete Hammond
Deadline
 18 days ago

The stars of The Underground Railroad, Amazon’s acclaimed limited series from Oscar winner Barry Jenkins, joined me for Wednesday night’s Deadline Virtual Screening Series. I moderated a discussion with Thuso Mbedu, who plays runaway slave Cora Randall; Joel Edgerton, who plays Ridgeway, the bounty hunter tracking her down; Chase W. Dillon, who plays Homer, the young boy who is his accomplice; Aaron Pierre who plays Caesar, who convinces Cora to join him as they escape the plantation; and Sheila Atim who plays Mabel, Cora’s mother, who she believes abandoned her as a child.

deadline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Colson Whitehead
Person
Sheila Atim
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Aaron Pierre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Screening#Slaves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesNME

‘American Horror Story’ spin-off to bring back former cast members

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has confirmed 21 stars set to appear in the show’s forthcoming spin-off series. Murphy shared a teaser video on Twitter yesterday (July 7) revealing that Paris Jackson, Danny Trejo, Kevin McHale, Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, and more will feature in American Horror Stories. In...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I need to see it all and know the history now’: TikToker enters cave under cousin’s house, calls it ‘Underground Railroad’

A house with a cave that commenters suspect might be part of the Underground Railroad has one TikToker’s video doing numbers. #undergroundrailroad #cave #cousinshousetour #fell #fyp. ♬ Horror, suspense, weirdness, ghost, UFO – Zassh. The video is captioned, “That time I fell into the Underground Railroad.”. “I have some pretty...
New York City, NYA.V. Club

The Underground Railroad gets a one-week theatrical run in NYC

Based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad is one of the biggest cinematic events of the year—despite its airing on the Amazon Prime streaming service. Like David Lynch’s Twin Peaks season three, Jenkins’ 10-part series defies the conventions of television in scale, scope, production, and performance. As a result, it’s something to behold, even with the glare from the sun hitting your television in your living room.
MoviesMiddletown Press

'Underground Railroad's' William Jackson Harper, Chase W. Dillon Unpack Their Complex Roles

The two leading characters of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad,” portrayed exquisitely by Joel Edgerton and breakout sensation Thuso Mbedu, are undeniably complex. Their performances are heightened by the work of the supporting players around them, particularly William Jackson Harper and newcomer Chase W. Dillon. Adding layers to Barry Jenkins’ visceral and ingenious series, they showcase the narrative strands often overlooked in large, sprawling epics. When Cora (Mbedu) is utterly grief-stricken following a particular loss in “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter” or when Ridgeway (Edgerton) is freed in “Chapter 6: Tennessee – Proverbs,” Dillon and Harper help underscore the emotional impact.
New York City, NYtheplaylist.net

Exclusive: Barry Jenkins’ ‘Underground Railroad’ To Screen At NYC’s IFC Center For One Week

Whether you’ve already been enraptured by Barry Jenkins’ critically acclaimed masterpiece “The Underground Railroad” or been looking for an excuse to finally catch it, Amazon Studios and IFC Center have a new opportunity that might be once in a lifetime. A chance to see the adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s celebrated novel in its entirety on the big screen. Beginning on Friday, July 16, and ending on Thursday, July 22, IFC Center will exclusively screen all 10 episodes at its Manhattan theater location for free.
MoviesMiddletown Press

USM alum designs costumes for 'Underground Railroad' series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The most rewarding part of designing costumes for the miniseries “The Underground Railroad” on Amazon Prime Video, said Caroline Eselin-Schaefer, was seeing the characters look true to the various historical periods covered during the show. “It was the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life,”...
MoviesKCET

'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain' Tells the Story of a Life Well-Lived at the Virtual KCET Cinema Series on July 15th

Q&A immediately following with director Morgan Neville. As anyone with a dog-eared copy of "Kitchen Confidential" can attest, Bourdain’s unmistakable voice is that of an old friend and fellow traveler. In this film, viewers are served an intimate and unflinching look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville ("20 Feet From Stardom," "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?"), this new documentary is a portrait of a complex, contradictory and charismatic man that reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Rocky KOOKU App Web Series Episode Review, Story, Plot, Cast Actress Real Name!

The wait is over for the fans who are keenly waiting to watch the most awaited web series of bold content makers Kooku app. The site is back with another bold content titled “Rocky” which will surely grab the attention of its watchers. However, the series is already released on its website and creating a sensation amongst its audiences. The site is now successfully held its position in the heart of its fans due to its unique and bold storylines and concept. After watching the big success of other web series including Nymph, Vasooli, and Socketwali, or many others, this new web series also breaks the records.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

The Emmys shouldn’t let I May Destroy You, Small Axe, and The Underground Railroad’s groundbreaking achievements be overshadowed

Before Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit nabbed the Golden Globes for Best Actress and Best Miniseries or TV Film, awards recognition seemed almost inevitable. Soon after its October 2020 premiere, the story of troubled chess prodigy Beth Harmon dominated social media feeds, became the streaming platform’s most-watched scripted limited series, catapulted Anya Taylor-Joy into another level of stardom, and even sparked a renewed interest in the game of chess itself. A few months later, HBO scored its own hotly discussed darling with crime drama Mare Of Easttown, which kept star Kate Winslet and her Delco accent in the spotlight until well after the finale.
MoviesDeadline

‘Murina’ Director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic & Actor Gracija Filipovic On Their Collaborative History – Cannes Studio

Writer-director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović is making waves here in Cannes with her debut feature Murina, which is playing in Directors’ Fortnight at the festival. It’s a striking journey about a Croatian family on a breathtakingly beautiful island that is forced to confront a history of male chauvinism and family conflict. Kusijanović, who is nine months pregnant with her first baby, stopped by Deadline’s Cannes Studio with the film’s lead actor Gracija Filipovic to talk about their long history together and why the Croatian helmer chose to build the cast around the young actor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy