In July, the UK and Kenya will co-host a summit in London on behalf of the Global Partnership for Education, which supports access to schooling in lower-income countries. The $5 billion that both countries hope to raise will go in large part toward innovative learning solutions for socially and economically vulnerable children. According to Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, funding from GPE is a chance “to invest in quality education,” so Kenyan children can receive “the skills and knowledge they need to seize the opportunities of the 21st century.”