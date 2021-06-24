Here's what you need to know about Derek Chauvin's sentencing

Court TV

Derek Chauvin will be sentenced Friday afternoon in the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin, 45, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes, was convicted on April 20 of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 25, 2020, death.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over Chauvin's murder trial, will sentence Chauvin on Friday at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis.

The hearing starts at 1:30 p.m., and will be aired live and streamed by some news organizations, including MPR News (watch it here).

How long could he be in prison?

Chauvin will only be sentenced for the most serious charge of second-degree murder. State sentencing guidelines call for a recommended sentence of 12.5 years for those who have no criminal record, with the maximum sentence under state law for second-degree murder being 40 years.

Legal experts have said it's unlikely that Chauvin will get the maximum sentence, estimating he'll likely get around 20-25 years in prison, the Star Tribune says.

Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year prison sentence for Chauvin. They asked Cahill to consider aggravating factors when sentencing Chauvin, and Cahill agreed there were four aggravating factors that would support a harsher sentence than what is recommended in state sentencing guidelines.

Meanwhile, Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson is asking that Chauvin only serve probation, maintaining the argument that Chauvin did not intend to kill Floyd.

The sentence can be appealed. Nelson in May filed a motion for a new trial for Chauvin, citing various reasons include pre-trial publicity.

What will happen during the hearing?

During the hearing, Floyd's family members and friends can offer victim impact statements. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is prosecuting Chauvin, also took the unusual step this week to ask the public for impact statements ahead of Chauvin's sentencing.

Cahill will consider these statements prior to sentencing, and Chauvin — who is allowed to wear normal clothing, not a jail uniform — could also share a statement but legal experts have said that probably won't happen.

Cahill will then sentence Chauvin and share why he chose that amount of time.

After the hearing, Ellison will issue a statement 15 minutes after the conclusion of sentencing, likely between 2:30-3 p.m. on Friday, a news release said. It will be streamed live here.

Government Center closed

Security preparations leading up to Chauvin's sentencing are nowhere near as large or planned out as they were prior to his trial earlier this year.

The Hennepin County Government Center, which is where Chauvin's sentencing hearing is being held, will be closed to the public on Friday "in preparation" for his sentencing. But there's no additional barricades or fencing going up in the area.

And Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey hasn't requested support from the Minnesota National Guard but plans to be in close contact with the police department, MPR News said.