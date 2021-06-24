Cancel
Coleman, FL

Prison parolee arrested in Coleman on multiple drug offenses

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former prison inmate who was on parole was arrested in Coleman on multiple drug offenses. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Department of Corrections Office of Probation and Parole at about 9 a.m. Monday at 2827 Taylor Ave. in Coleman. During a routine search, 38-year-old David Joseph McKenzie was found to be in possession of 55 grams of methamphetamine, 27 grams of marijuana, assorted pills, scales, smoking devices and more than $5,000 in cash.

Florida Crime & Safety
