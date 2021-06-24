Marin Voice: Public health officer, county team deserve our thanks for pandemic response
The residents of Marin County owe so much to so many for the lifesaving and other help we received during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Matt Willis, Marin’s public health officer, stands out. I have never met Willis but feel that I know him very well through his words and his actions since the beginning of the pandemic. I know him through viewing his YouTube videos, attending his public Zoom meetings and reading almost all of his daily updates.www.marinij.com
Comments / 1