Meet Nesher Ramla, the early human discovered at an Israeli cement site

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 19 days ago

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Scientists said on Thursday they had discovered a previously unknown kind of early human after studying pieces of fossilised bone dug up at a site used by a cement plant in central Israel. The parts of a skull and a lower jaw with teeth were about...

