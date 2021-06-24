Ibrahim, Olson named First-Team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele Publications

Credit: University of Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gopher football team should have no problem scoring points next season as 10 players were selected to Phil Steele Publication's preseason All-Big Ten Team for the 2021 season.

Of the 10 players, seven were on the Gophers' offense, with running back Mohamed Ibrahim and Conner Olson named to the first team.

Ibrahim was one of the few bright spots for the Gophers last season, leading the conference with 1,076 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on his way to winning the Big Ten Running Back of the Year Award.

Olson should be an anchor for an offensive line that was decimated by injuries and opt-outs last season. With the return of Daniel Fa'alele and Curtis Dunlap Jr., the Gophers should have a much-improved unit in the trenches that returns fellow starters Sam Schleuter and Blaise Andries.

Andries was one of two Gophers that made Steele's second team along with quarterback Tanner Morgan. Morgan had a tremendous 2019 season while leading the Gophers to an 11-2 record and finishing fifth in quarterback efficiency but took a step back last season.

While Morgan's completion percentage dipped from 66 percent in 2019 to 58.6 in 2020, he should have more help from his receiving core including third-team selection Chris Autman-Bell.

Autman-Bell was the Gophers' leading receiver last season after snagging 22 passes for 430 yards and a touchdown. He's joined on the third team by Fa'alele and a pair of defensive standouts in cornerback Coney Durr and Clemson transfer and defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney.

Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin also made the fourth team after leading the Gophers with 54 tackles last season.

With the Gophers announcing that all athletic events will be held at full capacity next season, there should be plenty of excitement for the nationally televised opener against Ohio State on Sept. 2.