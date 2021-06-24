Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Ibrahim, Olson named First-Team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele Publications

By Chris Schad
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212WaM_0aeNtWfr00
Credit: University of Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gopher football team should have no problem scoring points next season as 10 players were selected to Phil Steele Publication's preseason All-Big Ten Team for the 2021 season.

Of the 10 players, seven were on the Gophers' offense, with running back Mohamed Ibrahim and Conner Olson named to the first team.

Ibrahim was one of the few bright spots for the Gophers last season, leading the conference with 1,076 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on his way to winning the Big Ten Running Back of the Year Award.

Olson should be an anchor for an offensive line that was decimated by injuries and opt-outs last season. With the return of Daniel Fa'alele and Curtis Dunlap Jr., the Gophers should have a much-improved unit in the trenches that returns fellow starters Sam Schleuter and Blaise Andries.

Andries was one of two Gophers that made Steele's second team along with quarterback Tanner Morgan. Morgan had a tremendous 2019 season while leading the Gophers to an 11-2 record and finishing fifth in quarterback efficiency but took a step back last season.

While Morgan's completion percentage dipped from 66 percent in 2019 to 58.6 in 2020, he should have more help from his receiving core including third-team selection Chris Autman-Bell.

Autman-Bell was the Gophers' leading receiver last season after snagging 22 passes for 430 yards and a touchdown. He's joined on the third team by Fa'alele and a pair of defensive standouts in cornerback Coney Durr and Clemson transfer and defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney.

Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin also made the fourth team after leading the Gophers with 54 tackles last season.

With the Gophers announcing that all athletic events will be held at full capacity next season, there should be plenty of excitement for the nationally televised opener against Ohio State on Sept. 2.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Conner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Clemson#American Football#Gophers#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum says this team most likely to drop out of College Football Playoff this season

If there is one team from last year’s College Football Playoff that won’t make the cut in 2021, SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum says it would be Clemson. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday, Finebaum was asked which team he thought would not make a return appearance to the College Football Playoff this fall. He says Clemson fits the description, primarily because of its Week 1 opponent.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Phil Steele Names SEC Team That Will Exceed Expectations

South Carolina football hasn’t had a winning season since 2018. And in 2020, the program notched an all-time poor performance — recording just two wins and finishing second to last in the SEC. That being said, things may be looking up for the once-great college program. With an up-and-coming head...
College Sportsthespun.com

Paul Finebaum Says New Playoff Format Is ‘Unfair’ To 1 School

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum typically doesn’t hold anything back when talking about Notre Dame. The longtime voice of the SEC has often been a critic of the Fighting Irish. However, in regards to the new College Football Playoff format, Finebaum is speaking up in defense of the South Bend, Indiana program.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Former 5-star Ohio State signee announces transfer to Big Ten program

Former Ohio State football player Tyreke Johnson is joining the Nebraska football team. After spending three years with the Ohio State football program, former five-star recruit Tyreke Johnson is transferring to another Big Ten school to play for Scott Frost’s Nebraska football team. Johnson had entered the transfer portal back...
Alabama StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida football steals talented linebacker from Alabama and Nick Saban

Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson and head coach Dan Mullen did it again. They grabbed a star player from Alabama coach Nick Saban’s backyard. Four-star linebacker Shemar James committed to Florida Sunday fresh off his official visit to Gainesville. This is the third time Robinson snagged a highly ranked linebacker from Alabama. He landed Mohamoud Diabate and Jeremiah Williams in previous cycles.
Austin, TXBurnt Orange Nation

4-star WR Brenen Thompson releases top 6 schools

Four-star Spearman wide receiver Brenen Thompson revealed his top six schools last night via his Twitter page, and the speedster named the Texas Longhorns as one of his finalists. Thompson has been a top priority for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff since they arrived in Austin, and they...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State football: Ryan Day shown insane disrespect

Head Coach Ryan Day addresses his team following the Ohio State football Spring Game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Ohio State Football Spring Game. It seems that PFF has jumped the shark, or at least some members of that company have. One member believes that the man who leads the Ohio State football program is not a top 20 coach.
Canton, OHIndependent

All-Ohio football player Mani Powell announces he's leaving McKinley

CANTON — Mani Powell has made his college choice. Now he's looking for a new high school for his senior year. The standout linebacker announced late Tuesday night that he will not play football for McKinley High School this coming season. Powell, who verbally committed to play at the University...
Mobile, ALPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LB Shemar James makes commitment

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide were among the top contenders high school football recruit Shemar James. James is a four-star outside linebacker prospect, who plays football for Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama. Now, Shemar James has committed to Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators football program. James will...
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

Bobcats land seven on Phil Steele’s Preseason All-Sun Belt teams

Seven Bobcats were named to the Phil Steele 2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams last week, including three on the all-conference Second Team. Junior wide receiver Marcell Barbee was selected to the Second Team offense after catching 40 passes for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns — a mark that ranked seventh in the FBS. He was joined by redshirt freshman Dalton Cooper, who started all 12 games for Texas State at left tackle bolstering an offense that averaged 27.7 points per game. Junior defensive lineman Nico Ezidore was a Second Team defense selection, earning 13.0 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks in 2020.
Michigan StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Could Michigan and Penn State prevent Ohio State football’s 2023 roster from achieving ‘Super Team’ status?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is putting itself in a position to have a “Super Team” in 2023. It will be a roster headlined by a plethora of five-star talent, players considered the top players at their positions coming out of high school and plenty of depth behind them. It’s a team that could dominate the college football landscape for six months then steal the show at the NFL Draft in the spring.
NFL247Sports

Durant, Taylor, Heyward, Wilson named to Phil Steele Preseason All-ACC Teams

Four Duke football players were named to the Phil Steele 2021 Preseason All-ACC Team, announced by the organization last week. Running back Mataeo Durant and long snapper John Taylor were listed as second team recipients, while linebacker Shaka Heyward and punter Porter Wilson garnered third team nods. This is the...
Ohio StateUSA Today

Former Ohio State football players in the CFL

The Canadian Football League will begin training camp this week with the season kicking off on August 5. There are always a few notable former Buckeyes that continue their gridiron careers up north like Duron Carter, Jonathan Newsome, and Troy Smith from years past. And true to form, there are five memorable OSU names to keep track of for the 2021 season as well.
College SportsAugusta Free Press

Sixteen Flames named to Phil Steele preseason All-Independent team

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Following a standout season in 2020, Liberty’s Durrell Johnson will head into the 2021 campaign as a preseason All-American. Johnson has been named to the 2021 Phil Steele Preseason All-America team, garnering a fourth-team selection as a defensive end. Johnson, along with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy