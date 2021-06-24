Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

RPT-UK to add Malta, Balearic Islands to travel 'green list'

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes)

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Malta and the Balearic Islands will be added to England’s green list of places that are safe to visit without requiring quarantine on return, British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

“Six countries including Tunisia and Haiti will be put on the red list,” Shapps said on Twitter.

He added that British residents who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not have to isolate when travelling from countries on the amber list, according to government plans that will be explained in more detail next month. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by Chris Reese)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
175K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balearic Islands#Malta#Haiti#Rpt#Uk#Rpt Uk#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Travel
Country
U.K.
Country
Tunisia
Related
Worldkentlive.news

Amber status destinations that could be moved to green list in next travel review

Holidaymakers have been advised to delay booking summer trips until a further 22 countries have been added to the 'green list,' it has been suggested. Countries and territories, including the Balearic Islands of Ibiza, Menorca, Majorca and Formentera, were moved to the quarantine-free green list. But a number of popular...
Travelgolfmagic.com

Travel green light puts Madeira on top of UK golfers' holiday wishlist

UK golfers seeking some much-needed overseas respite from the Covid-19 misery finally have something to celebrate, with the idyllic island destination of Madeira providing the perfect safe and secure environment for fun in the sun on and off the course this summer and autumn. Players can make memories that will...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Tourism chiefs urge Sajid Javid to expand travel green list

Tourism and aviation bosses are urging new health secretary Sajid Javid to ease Covid travel restrictions to boost the economy and save jobs.In a joint letter, they issued a plea to the minister to expand the green list of foreign countries to which UK tourists can travel without having to self-isolate on return.There are currently 16 countries on the green list, mainly Caribbean and Mediterranean islands, and those are subject to change at short notice.The letter, written by Airlines UK head of trade Tim Alderslade, noted the UK is the third most internationally connected country in the world and that...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel news – live: Green list favourite Malta to accept NHS app as proof of vaccination

Malta has announced that, in a U-turn from its previous advice, the NHS app will be accepted as proof of vaccination for British travellers.The green list country requires all those aged 12 and over to be double jabbed in order to enter the country from the UK, but had previously stated that only a paper certificate would be admissible.Meanwhile, Spain is introducing stricter requirements for visitors from the UK from 2 July.Starting tomorrow, Brits will need to present a negative NAAT Covid test in order to enter the country. Rapid antigen tests will not be accepted, though LAMP, PCR and NEAR tests are among those which will be recognised.Elsewhere, the EU is rolling out its digital green pass for travel from today, in an aim to make travel within the bloc smoother and easier.Follow all the latest travel updates below. Read More New Spanish entry rules to come into force from FridayCan I travel to Ibiza this summer and what are the rules?Which Covid tests do I need to travel?
Travel104.1 WIKY

EU to add Canada, 10 other states to safe travel list

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union governments agreed on Wednesday to add Canada and 10 other countries to their list of states from which they will allow non-essential travel, EU diplomats said. Ambassadors from the EU’s 27 states approved the additions at a meeting on Wednesday, with the change to take...
Worldglamourmagazine.co.uk

Here are the best Malta Airbnbs with availability this summer, because you do NOT want to miss out on this dreamy green list country

Clear seas and blue skies incoming. Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. Malta is often forgotten when it comes to European getaways, with people tending to favour the likes of Italy or Ibiza. Nestled in the Mediterranean Sea and just south of Sicily, however, you can expect much of the same atmosphere. Think clear waters, rich history, good food and friendly locals.
TravelTravel Weekly

Balearics safety campaign to target young British travellers

The government of the Balearic Islands has teamed with the British consulates in Palma and Ibiza on a new campaign urging young British holidaymakers to stay safe during their holidays. The joint campaign, called ‘Stick with your Mates’, focuses on changes to overseas travel and highlights measures young travellers should...
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

Ryanair adds 200,000 extra seats to Malta and The Balearics in July, August and September

Ryanair announced 200,000 extra seats from the UK to Malta, Ibiza & Palma in July, August & September as these islands make it onto the UK’s green listed destinations. Ryanair called on Grant Shapps to immediately add Cyprus, the Canaries and the Greek Islands, where Covid case rates are equally low. In reaction to the UK’s updated green list, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just £19.99 for travel until the end of September 2021 – but these summer sale prices must be booked by midnight Sunday, 27th June, only on the Ryanair.com website.
Worldcntraveller.com

Can I travel to Malta? Rules and restrictions explained

Malta is one of the destinations that was expected to be added to the green list back in May, so travellers were shocked when it was initially announced that it would be amber. However, it’s good news for those desperate to visit the destination, as it’s now on the green list. But what exactly does that mean if you’re travelling from the UK, and is Malta open to visitors? Here’s what we know.

Comments / 0

Community Policy