Pink-Hued eSports Headsets

Logitech has introduced a new gaming headset with a focus on lightweight comfort while adding to its official Color Collection line of peripherals. The G335 takes styling cues from the G733 headset, which was the first headset included in the Logitech G Color Collection. This new creative direction from Logitech has been a breath of fresh air as these peripherals allow for customization and the mixing and matching of different color schemes that will add life to creator streams and gaming setups. The G335 is no exception with this as it comes in black, white and the newly-announced mint. While the G335 is on the budget friendly side, it keeps things simple and offers a gaming-grade headset that may still be too steep on its pricing.