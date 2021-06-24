Pink-Hued eSports Headsets
The HyperX Cloud Stinger headset has been updated by the brand in a new pink finish to offer avid eSports gamers with a new option to incorporate into their gear roster. The headset is priced at $50 and is outfitted with 50mm dynamic neodymium magnets to deliver an impressive audio experience with a top output of 500mW. The headset maintains a lightweight construction that will make it comfortable for long-term wear and is paired with rotating 90-degree ear cups that will deliver an adaptive fit.www.trendhunter.com
