Disney World Is Changing The Magical Express Procedures Before Officially Shutting It Down

Walt Disney World went through a lot of changes due to the global pandemic but some of the resort's biggest changes will last long after the current unpleasantness is a distant memory. Walt Disney World is currently in the middle of phasing out two major programs that have been pillars of the resort for years. MagicBands are being phased out in favor of letting guests use their own smartphones. In addition, Disney has announced that the Magical Express, that transports guests from the airport to Disney World and back will cease at the end of 2021. However, some elements of the Magical Express have already been phased out. Guests will soon no longer be receiving physical confirmation for their Magical Express reservation.