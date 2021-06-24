Tackett gets Glenwood scholarship

The Ashland Jaycees Senators Foundation announced that Caleb Tackett was recently awarded the 13th annual Glenwood Young Memorial Scholarship.

A 2021 graduate of Ashland Blazer High School, Tackett is the son of Chad and Amy Tackett and plans to attend the University of Kentucky this fall.

The Foundation was started in 1999 for the sole purpose of providing an annual scholarship award of $1,000 to benefit a senior from Ashland Blazer High School or Fairview High School.

All of the members of the foundation are Ashland Area Jaycees past-presidents and/or have earned the status of U.S. Jaycees Senator. The scholarship was renamed in 2012 in memory of the late Glenwood Young, past president and co-founder of the award.