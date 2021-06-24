Cancel
Auburn, WA

Auburn’s class of 2021 reaches the finish line

By Reporter Staff, News
auburn-reporter.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Auburn School District graduated more than 1,100 seniors on Saturday, June 19, for in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021. Auburn Mountainview, Auburn Riverside and Auburn High seniors graduated in three different ceremonies at Auburn Memorial Stadium. West Auburn seniors held an outdoor ceremony in the parking lot at Auburn High. The heat, masks and physical distancing did not diminish the joy for families and graduates. To allow unlimited viewing, the ASD live-streamed all four ceremonies.

www.auburn-reporter.com

