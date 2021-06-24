Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Big West Basketball Championships to be first public event at Dollar Loan Center arena

By Ashley Casper
Fox5 KVVU
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first public event to be played at Dollar Loan Center will be the Big West Basketball Championships. A multi-year agreement was struck to host the event in March 2022 at the $84 million facility which is set to finish construction next February. The announcement was made in a joint press conference Thursday by Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly, President of the Golden Knights Kerry Bubolz, and Henderson Mayor Debra March.

