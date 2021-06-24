Big West Basketball Championships to be first public event at Dollar Loan Center arena
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first public event to be played at Dollar Loan Center will be the Big West Basketball Championships. A multi-year agreement was struck to host the event in March 2022 at the $84 million facility which is set to finish construction next February. The announcement was made in a joint press conference Thursday by Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly, President of the Golden Knights Kerry Bubolz, and Henderson Mayor Debra March.www.fox5vegas.com
