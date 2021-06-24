Choice of incoming Southwest Airlines CEO surprises some experts
Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly will take on the executive chairman role and Bob Jordan will become CEO, effective Feb. 1.www.bizjournals.com
Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly will take on the executive chairman role and Bob Jordan will become CEO, effective Feb. 1.www.bizjournals.com
The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
Comments / 0