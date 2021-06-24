Cancel
Choice of incoming Southwest Airlines CEO surprises some experts

By Catherine Leffert
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 18 days ago
Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly will take on the executive chairman role and Bob Jordan will become CEO, effective Feb. 1.

Dallas, TX
The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

