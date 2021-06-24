Phil Spencer shows interest in bringing back Killer Instinct
Killer Instinct, Rare’s fighting game franchise developed back in the ’90s, remained dormant for a long time. That changed when the 2013 reboot released to an overall positive reception from both critics and fans. Fans may not have to wait as long for another follow-up, as Xbox Head of Gaming Phil Spencer expressed interest in reviving the Killer Instinct IP once again. Spencer shared his interest during the latest episode of the Dropped Frames podcast.www.pcinvasion.com
