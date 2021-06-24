Phil Spencer shows interest in bringing back Killer Instinct

Acquisitions of developers (and at times even publishers) have been part of the games industry for a long time, as is the case in any other industry of course, but the last few years in particular have seen a flurry of activity on that front. Sony recently confirmed the purchase of Housemarque (and may have leaked an imminent Bluepoint Games acquisition), EA has acquired Codemasters, Embracer Group’s spending spree is refusing to end, and of course, Microsoft has picked up a large number of companies as well, most notably with the $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax.