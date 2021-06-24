Consciously Collaborates with Stanford University to Provide Underrepresented Students and Founders with Real-World Digital Marketing Experience

The AT&T & Clarkson Digital Experience will provide local students exposure to technology skills and college credits focused on the innovation economy. AT&T and Clarkson University are seeking high school students from underrepresented and under-resourced communities in the Mid-Hudson Valley to take part in a new free digital literacy program that is being offered this fall, thanks to a contribution from AT&T. The AT&T & Clarkson Digital Experience is designed to give local underrepresented students early exposure to key tenants of digital literacy theory and practice at Clarkson’s campus in Beacon, NY. The innovative program will also provide local students early exposure to a collegiate academic experience and give them the necessary skills to become competitive workers in the digital economy.