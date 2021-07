UK-based house DJ and producer CHANEY is riding the wave of his recent single “Always Come Back” and spun up a mix to celebrate. Multi-talented artist CHANEY has been destined for a career in music ever since his earliest days while growing up in Swindon, UK. First joining his brother’s band and touring pubs, he inevitably pursued his passions as a solo artist and signed a publishing deal before he was even 18. During this time he honed his skills as a singer/songwriter, but dance music beckoned CHANEY to explore the genre as he began to play around with different beats while finding a passion for raving as well.