Poetry in a Pandemic: Going to Jupiter

Connectivity shouldn’t be as radical an idea as it appears in “Neptune Frost,” but as countries that are predominantly comprised of communities of color find themselves left out of a world that increasingly relies on the internet, it is undoubtedly an act of rebellion on the part of co-directors Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman that the very fabric of their invigorating musical fuses together time periods, artistic conceits and ultimately people as an example unto itself of how there’s more power collectively than could possibly be known by a one entity, or as this is put to its lead character Neptune early on, “An awareness indivisible by doubt.”