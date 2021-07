Joseph "Gabe" Sonnier's story is a lesson in perseverance. It began in 1985 when Westley Jones — the then-principal of Port Barre Elementary in Port Barre, Louisiana — pulled Sonnier aside one day and shared his vision for the janitor's future. "He said, 'Being a janitor is a good job and it's an honest living,'" Sonnier told PEOPLE. "'But I taught you unlimited potential. I think you'd benefit the students better as an educator. I'd rather see you grading papers than picking them up.'" Fifteen years later, Sonnier took Jones's advice. At the age of 39, he went back to school while still working full-time.