Gov. McMaster signs COVID liability bill

By WIS News 10 Staff
WRDW-TV
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster signed the South Carolina COVID-19 Liability Safe Harbor Act on Thursday. The act provides protection for businesses, state agencies, and healthcare facilities that adhered to public health guidelines at the time a coronavirus-related claim arose. Dozens of other states have passed similar measures.

