Digital Shadows published new research revealing that in the last four months, each of its clients experienced on average 360 domains impersonating their company and brand name – nearly 1,100 per year, on average. It also found that commercial phishing kits are commonly available in criminal marketplaces, many on the so-called ‘dark web’ for as little as $50 – cybercriminals just pick the brand they want to target, choose the domain or subdomain, and pay the fee to get their fraudulent website up and running.