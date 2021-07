Clemson’s Class of 2022 commits continue to impress at national events. First Cade Klubnik and now, Largo (Fla,) Pinellas Park three-star kicker Robert Gunn III. Gunn (6-2, 165) had been participating in the U.S. National Football Team’s training camp sessions in Canton (OH.) He took to Twitter on Thursday morning that he had been honored as the National Camp Specialist MVP.