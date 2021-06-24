Cancel
Recreational and commercial flounder seasons adjusted for 2021

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries has adjusted the recreational and commercial flounder seasons for 2021 to ensure a sustainable fishery, the agency stated in a press release. “In 2019 the Division of Marine Fisheries recommended and the Marine Fisheries Commission approved, substantial harvest reductions in the flounder fishery to rebuild the southern flounder stock,” stated the release. “These season adjustments are necessary to meet that goal.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fisheries#Fisheries Management#Flounder
