Well, how do you do, fellow blinks? It is a glorious day for me, personally, because I get to think of superstar K-pop girl group BLACKPINK all day and actually get paid for it. (Love my job.) What do I mean, exactly? I mean, I have the honor of outlining exactly how to dupe BLACKPINK's style so that you (and I, and us all) can cosplay as the fifth member of the mega-hot quartet. First, I'd like to thank my employer, Cosmo, for this wondrous opportunity and also my moms, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa for simply existing.