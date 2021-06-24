Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookline, MA

Programs with the Brookline Library

Wicked Local
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost virtual programs meet over Zoom. Unless otherwise noted, patrons can sign up for Zoom programs at brooklinelibrary.org/events or by calling the library at 617-730-2370. The library is now offering some outdoor in-person programs. When attending Library programs, please attendees are asked to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth. Children ages 2 through 11 and unvaccinated teens and adults must wear masks at all times. Residents may be asked to keep distance between themselves and staff, and social distancing with other patrons is highly encouraged. Outdoor programs will be canceled in the case of inclement weather.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookline, MA
Government
City
Brookline, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language Learners#Librarians#Brklib Com Summer21#Virtual English Club#D D#Virtual Caffe Italiano#Italian#Mandarin Storytime#Virtual Ell Book Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Texas Democrats are on a desperate mission to stop GOP voting bills

(CNN) — They're trying to save democracy by walking out on it. Texas state lawmakers, enacting an intricately plotted escape, left their posts and the Lone Star state itself and took flight to Washington on Monday on an extraordinary mission to halt Republican restrictive voting bills built on former President Donald Trump's fraud lies.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Elon Musk tells court: 'I think I'm funny'

"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk provided a self-assessment of his comedic skills under oath. "I think I'm funny," the Tesla CEO told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday when asked about his recent decision to officially change his title to "Technoking of Tesla." Musk is in court to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy