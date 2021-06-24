Older people don’t hate, recognize lack of ‘patriotism’ and pride for U.S. in younger generation

As a retired person here, I appreciate everything the service industry workers do. If they are young, I have no problem with that. Older people don’t hate as you say the “younger generation,” but they do state the obvious of our younger generation’s lack of patriotism and pride for the United States, as well as their contribution to the changes of our society of today. Not all young folks are like this and those that are in the service industry are respected. If you have a problem with the older generation, do not talk about all when there are a few that are like you describe. Do not categorize all as such hateful people.