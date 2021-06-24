Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocala, FL

Older people don’t hate, recognize lack of ‘patriotism’ and pride for U.S. in younger generation

By Reader Submission
ocala-news.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a retired person here, I appreciate everything the service industry workers do. If they are young, I have no problem with that. Older people don’t hate as you say the “younger generation,” but they do state the obvious of our younger generation’s lack of patriotism and pride for the United States, as well as their contribution to the changes of our society of today. Not all young folks are like this and those that are in the service industry are respected. If you have a problem with the older generation, do not talk about all when there are a few that are like you describe. Do not categorize all as such hateful people.

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Society
Ocala, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Generation#Patriotism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

‘We’re buying some time’: Texas Democrats heap pressure on Biden, Congress for voting rights action

CNN — Texas House Democrats said Tuesday they can only hold off Republicans’ push for restrictive new voting laws for weeks, as they urged President Joe Biden and Democratic members of Congress to look for new ways to implement federal protections – including backing South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn’s call for a filibuster carve-out for voting rights legislation.
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. support grows as Cubans take to the streets to protest: "We've been fighting this fight for a long time"

President Biden is expressing support for demonstrators in Cuba after thousands of people took to the streets in one of the country's biggest protests in decades. "The U.S. stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights. And we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempt to silence the voices of the people of Cuba," he said.
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy