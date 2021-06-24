Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

City of Grand Junction recognized as a best place to move/open a business

By (Taylor Burke)
KJCT8
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Economic Partnership is pleased to announce that the City of Grand Junction has been recognized as a “Best Place to Move/Open a Business” by ColoradoBiz magazine in its 2021 Best of Colorado special issue. Awardees are selected by ColoradoBiz’s readers, giving business leaders and consumers a chance to share their opinion on who they believe are the best service providers in categories ranging from law firms to to fitness clubs to best places to mountain bike.

www.kjct8.com

Comments / 3

