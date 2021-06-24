Cancel
Lights Out Premiere: Namesis, Corvad - Dancing Cooler Drugs [Soma]

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Lights Out presents the return of Russian duo Namesis & Corvad for their second release on Soma Records with the World On Fire EP. After a massive release on the label earlier this year, with the Rave Is Dead EP, the pair are back with a darker and more sinister EBM / techno hybrid backed with a remix from Vril.

Exclusive Premiere: Lee Wilson Remixes 'Reload' By Kaleena Zanders For 'Reload [Reloaded]'

In the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter protests last year, Kaleena Zanders released “Reload,” a single featuring a powerful message that calls for reloading on love instead of bullets and chronicling her experience with police brutality. The Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and producer was tackled to the ground by a police officer because she was biking on the wrong side of the road while on her way to a yoga class. The traumatic experience, which occurred 10 years ago, resurfaced in her mind following the death of George Floyd. “I literally was tackled to the ground in the same fashion,” she says. “The only thing that was different was I didn’t get my neck kneeled on or killed.” On June 30, the artist releases Reload [reloaded], a five-track remix package boasting reworks by Lee Wilson, R3LL, 12th Planet, KOIL and Vindata. Forbes received an exclusive premiere of Wilson’s remix of “Reload.”
Fell Harvest Premiere "Thy Barren Fields"; Pale Light in a Dying World out July 16

Wyoming-based doom metallers Fell Harvest will self-release their debut album, Pale Light in a Dying World, on July 16. It is a ferocious, entrenched-in-death and metallic style of doom the trio foster across the six-track/40-minute offering, neither shy about tapping to elements of thrash or melodic death in “Titanicide,” the rampaging opener that launches the record. Songs vary, as one would hope, but Pale Light in a Dying World never quite lets go of that bite in its tonality, and as bassist/vocalist/main-songwriter Joseph Fell, guitarist Liam Duncan and drummer Angel Enkeli — plus Alexander Backlund on keys; he also mixed and mastered — move through the subsequent eight-minute title-track, with its cleaner-Novembers Doom/Paradise Lost vibe and acoustic-led break in the midsection leading to a build in the tempo and intensity leading to its apex, that quickly becomes apparent.
Premiere: Edu Imbernon, Nico Casal – Noso feat. Solomon Grey (Colyn Remix) [Fayer]

The newest Fayer release features very well known names for the label including a remix by Colyn. Noso was born the last time that label’s head honcho Edu Imbernon and Nico Casal had the chance to get together in the studio – just one month before the pandemic arrived in Spain. “Probably this time is where things have flowed better than ever in the studio. We put exactly what we had in our heads in just 10 hours” Edu says. Vocals from the duo Solomon Grey helped in this smooth process. Noso comes from the Galician (where Nico comes from) language and it means “our”. There is no better word to describe this track.
Zeds Dead Previews New Collab With Subtronics, Remixing Basement Jaxx Classic "Where's Your Head At"

Zeds Dead and Subtronics teamed up for the first time at the end of 2019, releasing “Bumpy Teeth” as party of We Are Deadbeats, Vol 4. It wasn’t too long after that they got together a second time to reinvent the Atmosphere classic “GodLovesUgly.” Now, they’re joining forces again to remix yet another classic, this time taking on “Where’s Your Head At” by Basement Jaxx.
New music from the Swedish House Mafia this Friday?

There are several speculations about the rumors that seem pointing to new music from the Swedish House Mafia later this week. Three years after their reunion (btw, what an incredible show!); still, there was no new music released from the trio. All the fans around the world are probably tired about the long waiting. And too much hype could kill the hope.
The 15 Best Techno Tracks of June 2021

June's chart may be loaded with hard and hypnotic techno but it's led off by two equally epic doses of the genre including the ridiculously good Maceo Plex remix of the one and only, "Insomnia" by Faithless. See past charts here. 1. "INSOMNIA (EPIC MIX)" - FAITHLESS, MACEO PLEX [MINISTRY...
CHURCHBURN Announce New Album And Unleash The Sludgy Slab "Scarred"

Depending on where you live, the summer has been oppressive. But you know what else is oppressive? A new single and album announcement from blackened sludge lords Churchburn called Genocidal Rite. And we are here with a single from it called “Scarred.”. It has been three years since the last...
Wolf Alice Shares Euphoric New Music Video for "The Beach II"

After sharing the video to “Feeling Myself,” indie-rock band Wolf Alice share the newest video to “The Beach II” today. The previously released videos to “Last Man On Earth,” “How Can I Make It Okay?,” “Smile,” and “Feeling Myself” all follow a theme. All videos have different chapters, with “The Beach II” being Chapter XI. On the band’s critically acclaimed new album Blue Weekend, the song is the very last song. It is the second part of the first song, “The Beach.”
Skip Rage is having fun "Out The Trap" [video]

Emerging Jamaica, Queens rapper/songwriter Skip Rage is on a new wave as he blends the vastly different worlds of trap and house music on his new single "Out The Trap." It's an unexpected mix and it works like a charm as Skip Rage finds the right balance in the way he approached the song. He keeps the fundamentals of house music intact and makes use of a thumping bass-heavy beat ripe with moody arpeggios and pads as his canvas. He tones down the rapping and flips it in his own way by mixing screwed vocals underneath his natural voice which stays true to that classic Memphis rap style of the 90s.
Stream: Take A Trip With Folamour's Latest Album 'The Journey'

Recently, French artist Folamour released his much-anticipated album The Journey, a 12-track follow-up to his highly praised Ordinary Drugs LP in 2019. Being one of the hottest acts in the disco-house scene, his new work is sure to set the dancefloor on fire. He had this to say about The Journey:
New York is dancing again—Brooklyn Mirage formalizes city's return to the dance floor with grand reopening [Review]

On July 1, New Yorkers dusted off their dancing shoes—and their rain boots. After nearly two years of COVID-19-induced dormancy, the Brooklyn Mirage was throwing open the doors to 140 Stewart Avenue. And, after the trying events of the past 24 months or so, a little precipitation wouldn’t be enough of a deterrent to dissuade ticket holders from flocking to the open-air oasis for a return to normalcy—rain or shine.
The Extended Cut: Mattia Prete - Moon, Please Don't Go Away [Jazz-O-Tech]

Mattia Prete has been at the heart of Techno Jazz, a new musical movement where the freeform improvisation and instrumentation of jazz meets the futuristic and hypnotic mechanics of techno. Prete has been working in this niche as a DJ, live performer, and producer, but also as manager of Jazz-o-Tech, the innovative and well-known label based in Berlin and Milan that is home to many upcoming visionary talents.
Pop Smoke 'Faith' Cover Art Original Photo Revealed

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Faith is dropping Friday (July 16), and fans can’t wait for the day to arrive. There’s a lot of expectation going into the new album, especially after the wildly successful Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon continues to dominate the Billboard charts. On Monday...
Bring it on! Rebel Wilson showcases her 30 kilogram weight loss as she dons a cheerleader outfit and shakes her behind on the set of Senior Year

Rebel Wilson has been filming her latest project, Senior Year, in Atlanta - her first major role since her staggering 30 kilogram weight loss. And the 41-year-old proved her love of comedy was front and centre on Sunday when she posted a number of images of her in character - along with footage of her her shaking her derriere at the end of a dance routine.
[Review] Netflix Anime "Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness" Digs Deep Into Conspiracy, But Goes Light on Monsters

Resident Evil fans may be spoiled for choice when it comes to content this year. Between another successful entry in the popular video game franchise, a live-action reboot on the way, and not one, but two, new series heading to Netflix, all bases get covered. The first of the planned Netflix series to arrive is Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a four-episode CG anime series that puts video game mainstays Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield into a new outbreak mystery. It’s quick, impressively animated, and full of high-octane action and violence. It also leans too heavily on its conspiracy plot, forgetting the main draw of the franchise- the monsters and horror.

