Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Evansville Otters Hosting Fireworks on Thirsty Thursday July 1st

By Melissa Awesome
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's another exciting season of Evansville Otters baseball, and Thirsty Thursdays are back, and so are fireworks! If you want to catch fireworks in time for the 4th of July holiday at historic Bosse Field, Thursday, July 1st is when to see them. After the game, the sky above Bosse Field will light up in a colorful display of explosions. Thirsty Thursday is also a fun time to enjoy Otters baseball, because what goes better with a warm evening watching baseball than a cold beer? And if that isn't enough, Thursday is also the annual Jacob's Village benefit game, so you can help Jacob's Village while having a good time.

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thirsty#Evansville Otters#Baseball Game#All Summer Long#Jacob S Village#Taco Tuesday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sky Sport
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

Downtown Evansville Gets New Map Directories to Help Visitors Get Around

Downtown Evansville has gotten a cool new upgrade and it will make finding your way around a little bit easier the next time you visit. If you don't spend a lot of time downtown, it can sometimes be a little overwhelming trying to navigate but especially for those who are new to the city. Imagine that you didn't live and work in Evansville but you have just traveled to downtown for the first time to see a show at Ford Center. You may not know where to grab a bite to eat before the show or a cocktail afterward and that's where downtown's newest addition is going really to come in handy.
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

Evansville Brewery Hosting Beer Yoga Class July 19th

We've all joked about the only exercise we do is 12-ounce curls referring of course to lifting a can or bottle of beer to our mouths over and over until we've finished. It's one of my favorite exercises to do, frankly. In all seriousness, drinking beer while exercising is typically something you don't do. Usually, exercise is needed because you drink beer. However, one downtown Evansville brewery is putting the two together with the return of their Beer Yoga class.
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

Evansville Parks Department Announces Return of Park-N-Rec Events

Summer may be half over, but there's still plenty of time to get outside and enjoy some family fun. Trying to keep the kids entertained when school is out can be tough, especially younger ones. Sure, they could just watch TV all day, goof around on the computer or tablet, or play video games, but they need to get out of the house every once in a while and do something that requires physical movement. But, trying to find something that allows for that and won't cost a ton of money can be tough. Fortunately, the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation has a solution.
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

Music in the Park Continues Into August with Next Event July 15th

I don't know exactly how many times I've said it in the last couple of months, but live music is back! If I could shout it from the literal rooftops, you better believe that I would. Not only are all of our favorite bands announcing tours and heading to national festivals but live, local music is back too and we could not be more excited!
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

Animal Encounter Coming to Evansville Libraries July 17th

If you've got a kiddo who loves animals, this is definitely an event you won't want to miss. Animal Tales is coming to a few Evansville Vanderburg Public Libraries on July 17th. They say Animal Tales isn't just a sit and lecture event, kids get the chance to learn about unique animals and get up close and personal with them. Judging by the Animal Tales promo video talking about what they have to offer you'll see everything from the cute and cuddly to the creepy and crawly, to the slithery.
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

New Bookstore Coming to Downtown Evansville

One of my favorite things about downtown Evansville is how the area is constantly growing. I started working for Townsquare Media (the company that owns 103 GBF) in 2010, and our location has been in the downtown area since before I began here. I love getting to work downtown, but it's truly amazing how much downtown has changed over the years. I've watched the Main Street Walkway grow, and I've seen plenty of businesses open over the last 11 years of working down here. I'm excited for this new addition coming to downtown Evansville as it's one we don't have down here yet, a bookstore.
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

New Thrift Store Opens in Evansville With Sales Helping Local Rescues

Who doesn't love a good deal, while helping homeless animals at the same time? You can have the best of both worlds at a new thrift store in town. The store is called Petunia's Resale for Rescue, and they are a non-profit thrift store that will partner with different local rescues. Here's what Petunia's Resale for Rescue Facebook page said about the new store on Evansville's north side:

Comments / 0

Community Policy