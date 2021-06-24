Evansville Otters Hosting Fireworks on Thirsty Thursday July 1st
It's another exciting season of Evansville Otters baseball, and Thirsty Thursdays are back, and so are fireworks! If you want to catch fireworks in time for the 4th of July holiday at historic Bosse Field, Thursday, July 1st is when to see them. After the game, the sky above Bosse Field will light up in a colorful display of explosions. Thirsty Thursday is also a fun time to enjoy Otters baseball, because what goes better with a warm evening watching baseball than a cold beer? And if that isn't enough, Thursday is also the annual Jacob's Village benefit game, so you can help Jacob's Village while having a good time.103gbfrocks.com
