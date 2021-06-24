Fast & Furious 10 & 11, Final Movies, Will Film Back to Back
After a very long wait, F9 is finally hitting theatres everywhere tomorrow. This May marked 20 years since the original The Fast and the Furious was released and it was announced last year that Vin Diesel and his crew will be winding down the franchise. Director Justin Lin plans to return for two more installments and Diesel has previously said that "every story deserves its own ending." During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Diesel also shared that the 10th and 11th movies will be filming back to back.comicbook.com
