Fast & Furious 10 & 11, Final Movies, Will Film Back to Back

There is not an easy logic to the way the Fast and Furious movies are named, or their order. And, truthfully, as much as I love this franchise, you need to enter them with a kind of suspension of disbelief: Can a Fiero really go into space? Can you drag a safe with a pair of Dodge Chargers through the streets of Rio? Do people really say “I’ll have the tuna, no crust” in East L.A.? But when you let go of physics and reality, the Fast movies unlock a pleasure center in your brain that you perhaps had not felt since you played with Matchbox Cars as a kid.